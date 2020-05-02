My heart is very heavy, and my love, and condolences go out to you, Karen, Mallory and Shannon, John's sister Elizabeth (Betty) and Mom, and to all of our mutual friends from the early days of our lives, who feel this profound and untimely loss.
John Malcolm Blackwell Argyle was my longest and life-long friend, since 1969. He was fun, smart, reserved, passionate about the mystery of life, and one of the most easy going people I have ever known. To all his colleagues at Day and Ross, my sympathies and condolences to my trucking brotherhood also.
John, Danny and I, were the 3 muskateers from Carson Road, way back in our early years, and there are so many memories, all good and formative.
Thankyou, John, for being my friend. I will Miss you dearly.
John....May You Forever Rest in Peace knowing that, You were a True Life-long Friend, To Me, and All the Rest of Us, Never, Ever to be Forgotten, and Profoundly Missed!
We will all see you again soon, so, Please Save Us A Beer!
God Bless You John, and Especially for Karen, Shannon, Mallory, Betty, and Mrs. Argyle. Chris Mancey, Nanaimo BC.
ARGYLE, JOHN Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, early on the morning of Monday, April 27, 2020. John, at the age of 60, leaves behind his beloved wife Karen, whom he loved endlessly for 35 years, and his two daughters, Shannon and Mallory, whom he cherished more than anything. He also leaves behind his 3 kitties, who will fiercely miss his ear scratches and bedtime cuddles. John was a hardworking, loyal man who not only met the love of his life at work, but who remained working with Day and Ross alongside his work family for 35 years. John was a kind man, who showed compassion and empathy to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He adored planes, music, history, adventures with his family, car shows, Friday night fires, books, animals and of course, Hawaii. In memory and in honour of John, contributions and donations to the Upper Credit Humane Society would be appreciated, as John adored their 'no kill' policy. A Celebration of John's Life will take place at a later date, when we can gather together safely. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonefuneralhome.co
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.