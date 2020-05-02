ARGYLE, JOHN Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, early on the morning of Monday, April 27, 2020. John, at the age of 60, leaves behind his beloved wife Karen, whom he loved endlessly for 35 years, and his two daughters, Shannon and Mallory, whom he cherished more than anything. He also leaves behind his 3 kitties, who will fiercely miss his ear scratches and bedtime cuddles. John was a hardworking, loyal man who not only met the love of his life at work, but who remained working with Day and Ross alongside his work family for 35 years. John was a kind man, who showed compassion and empathy to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He adored planes, music, history, adventures with his family, car shows, Friday night fires, books, animals and of course, Hawaii. In memory and in honour of John, contributions and donations to the Upper Credit Humane Society would be appreciated, as John adored their 'no kill' policy. A Celebration of John's Life will take place at a later date, when we can gather together safely. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonefuneralhome.co



