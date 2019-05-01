JULIAN, JOHN ARMSTRONG Age 92, of Stratford and formerly of Mississauga, passed away peacefully at home, on April 29, 2019. Born in London, England, son of the late James and Adelaide (Petty) Julian. Beloved husband for 70 years of Mona Olive (Rockey). Loving father of Caroline Julian (Janet) and James Julian. Grandfather of Erin and Jamie. Also survived by sister-in-law Maureen Julian, nephews Kevin and Michael, niece Suzanne and their families. Predeceased by his sister Mary and by his brother James. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, on Friday, May 3rd, from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held at the funeral home following the interment at Avondale Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (TGH) or the Stratford Perth Rotary Hospice Foundation through the funeral home. 519-271-7411 wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019