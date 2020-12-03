GABLE, John Arnold It is with deep sadness, that we announce the passing of John Arnold Gable. John lived his 87 years with a passion for his role as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. This joy for life was also manifested by his love of the stock market. He spent more than 60 years in the investment business where he was known as a respected business leader and icon. He will be remembered for his honesty, integrity and generosity. A legacy is not what you leave behind but who you leave behind. He is survived by his wife Barbara, four children and seven grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, but due to COVID lockdown restrictions, there will be no public service at this time. A celebration of life will be postponed until after the pandemic. Donations in his name may be made to the Scott Mission. Rest in peace. We will always adore you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store