SHALLHORN, JOHN ARNOLD Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on September 21, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Marilyn and the world's best Dad to Debbie (Andy), Cathy, Linda and Jackie. Proud Grandpa to Adam, Christopher, Nathan, Megan, Sarah, Ali and Jakob. Great-grandpa to Kayla, Dagney, Avalon, Waverly and William. Will be deeply missed by his brothers Mike (Pat) and Paul (Frances). Predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Doris (Wainwright). The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society - Durham Region or the Animal Guardian Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared in the Guestbook (www.mceachniefuneral.ca)
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019