ARTEMENKO, JOHN Beloved husband and soul mate of Alma (nee Sandluck) for over 56 years. John is survived by his sister Sylvia Kendel of Yorkton, SK, in-laws Norm and Marg Sandluck, Marvin Kells and many dear nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Eli and Mary, brothers and spouses George and Almina, Bill and Kay, Eugene and Janice, sister Mary and Del Cheetham, brother-in-law Norman Kendel, in-laws Jim and Evelyn Sandluck, Gord Sandluck, John and Thelma Sandluck, Edd and Ellen Sandluck and Sonia Kells. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Springcreek Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation or a charity of choice. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019