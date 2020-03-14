|
TRAORE, JOHN ARTHUR ABBASS Our beloved friend, cousin, uncle, son, brother John Arthur Abbass Traore was called home. He was born in Montreal, Quebec on June 30, 1973 and departed his adopted city of Toronto, Ontario on February 27, 2020. He passed gently during the night. All those who knew him, would attest to Abbass's sense of humour and gentleness being even greater than his large stature. An imposing presence, he was a gentle giant whose driving purpose was to ease the burden of anyone whether in his presence or afar. Abbass never, EVER, missed an opportunity to tease, share a joke, anecdote or funny story. He would work assiduously to make you laugh which he succeeded in doing more often than not. One would always leave their interaction with Abbass lighter, happier, and better. All those who knew him, would affirm how Abbass would always put the interest of others before his; he was beyond selfless. Abbass would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. He would even go as far as to give his beating heart to any of those that he loved. That is how altruistic he was. To know Abbass was simply to love him. All those who knew him, could attest that Abbass's sense of commitment to his loved ones was limitless and all encompassing. This is why everyone: woman, man or child, those riding high or those who were down on their luck gravitated towards him. His colleagues at "When The Pig Came Home" delicatessen were his adopted family. They can attest to his work ethic and dedication to the success of their small business. Abbass's passion for cooking matched his passion for telling jokes which he conveyed to the hundreds of customers he interacted with at work. Abbass had many friends from all walks of life who will confirm that he was always ready to help and put a smile on their face. All those who knew him, would agree that Abbass had a full life. He left Montreal mid-way through CEGEP and completed grade 12 at Jarvis Collegiate Institute in Toronto where he made many friends. He then attended Humber College to study culinary arts and culinary management. Throughout his professional career, he worked as a cook or sous-chef with a brief stint as a bouncer at a bar. He volunteered at the Quebec Epilepsy Society, the Canadian Red Cross and was a big brother to the youth at Perth Community Homes. In CEGEP, he played rugby, like his dad, on the provincial championship team. He was a wrestler who competed at the Mohawk Survival School in Kahnawake. Abbass was an avid reader of mystery and science fiction books. He travelled to Mali, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, France across the US and Canada. Abbass left too early. He will be laid to rest near his grandparents, Arthur and Elma Westmoreland. He is survived by his grandmother, Florence Westmoreland, his great uncles and aunts Dr. Randolph Estwick, Clinton Phillips, the descendants of La Grande Famille N'Ko Bangaly Traore in Mali, Ba Chaka Traore, Fanta Traore, Kourouni Traore, his mother and father, Juanita Westmoreland-Traore and Ismaila Traore, his aunts and uncles, Gail Otis (Marc), Erwin Eastmond (Francine), Beverly Macdonald (Jimmy), Barbara Thompson, Patsy Daubney, Deborah Paris, Brenda Paris, Michael Paris (Anna), Victor Paris (Ruth), Candyce Follette, Marylin Collins (Gary), Elizabeth Gaye (Egbert), Saundra Anierobi (Chuma), Diane Mitchell (Clive), Roberta Samuels, Carrie Samuels, his brother and sister-in-law Bangaly Traore and Elduise Johnson, his cousins, his nephews and nieces, and many friends in Montreal, Ontario, Washington, Paris, Bamako and Auckland. His celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. at the memorial garden and funeral complex Urgel Bourgie/Athos Montreal, 3955 chemin Côte-de-Liesse St-Laurent (Québec) H4N 2N6. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Union United Church's Rev Dr. Charles H. Este Scholarship Fund (Forms are available at http://www.unionunitedchurchmtl.ca/) or Sickle Cell Anemia Association at https://anemie-falciforme.org/donate/
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020