BLAKE, JOHN ARTHUR Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, August 3, 2020. John enjoyed a long career with the Toronto Fire Department as a District Chief and retired as acting Platoon Chief from station #231. Loving husband of the late Susan (deceased 2019). Dear father of Scott (Allison) of Orillia, Sean (Candice) of Wasaga Beach and Jennifer Blake (Christina) of Ennismore. Special Papa of Brady, Chloe, Kipton, Beau, Easton, Jaxon, Olivia and Amelia. Predeceased by his parents William and Marguerite and brother Jerry. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering has been held. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, at hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.