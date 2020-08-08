1/1
JOHN ARTHUR BLAKE
BLAKE, JOHN ARTHUR Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, August 3, 2020. John enjoyed a long career with the Toronto Fire Department as a District Chief and retired as acting Platoon Chief from station #231. Loving husband of the late Susan (deceased 2019). Dear father of Scott (Allison) of Orillia, Sean (Candice) of Wasaga Beach and Jennifer Blake (Christina) of Ennismore. Special Papa of Brady, Chloe, Kipton, Beau, Easton, Jaxon, Olivia and Amelia. Predeceased by his parents William and Marguerite and brother Jerry. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering has been held. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
