MANUEL, JOHN ARTHUR With family by his side, John Arthur Manuel passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 72. John was born in Goose Arm, Newfoundland to Velma and Sydney Manuel. Loving husband of 45 years to Connie. Cherished father to Lucas (Inga) and Dave (Jessie). Proud Opa to Ella and Scarlett. Beloved brother of Tom, Paul and Don (Janet). Though John leaves his many friends and family members far too soon, he leaves an indelible mark on our lives. His generosity, humility and mischievous sense of humour will live on through us. Tremendous gratitude to the ICU nurses at St. Catharines Hospital for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A Memorial Service for John will be held at the Salvation Army, 400 Niagara St., St. Catharines, on Sunday, July 21st at 2 p.m. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army (St. Catharines Food Bank). Online Guest Book -

