GUY, JOHN ASHBY September 18, 1927 – August 12, 2019 Engineer, sailor, set designer, lover of classical music, musical theatre, opera and operettas, John could build anything and solve any problem. He loved forests, lakes, boats, airplanes, trains and followed his passions all his life, always in motion. Born in England, he moved the family to Canada in 1964 where he worked first in the aircraft industry, then for Atomic Energy of Canada. Predeceased by his wife Jean, John is survived by his children Michael, Elizabeth and Peter; grandchildren Nicole, Miléna, László, Emma and Gabriel; and five great-grandkids. For over forty years, John was integrally involved in set design and construction for many amateur theatrical productions and was president of the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Toronto several times. He was happiest with his nose in a book; with screw gun in hand backstage; walking in Rattray Marsh; or at the helm of a sailboat, teaching the kids how to read the wind. John lived with Alzheimer's disease for eight years and was just a month away from his 92nd birthday when his constant motion ceased. We are grateful for his long, full and creative life. We give huge thanks to the amazing staff of Lakeshore Lodge in Toronto, and to John's caregiver Christine Keller. Memorial donations may go to: Alzheimer Society, Credit Valley Conservation Foundation or TV Ontario. A celebration of John's life will be held at Mimico Cruising Club in Etobicoke, on September 8, 2019, 2-4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019