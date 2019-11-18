JOHN BADALI

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to Mark and Nancy and the extended Badali..."
    - Sandy and Jim Dunn
  • "our sympathy to Pauline and the family. John's memory will..."
    - Angelo and LInda Puma
  • "Our thoughts are with Pauline and family. He will be missed..."
    - gerry brine
  • "My heart-felt condolences Pauline to you and all your..."
    - Rosemarie Goodchild
  • "My Condolences and Prayers to you Pauline and your Famiky ..."
    - Patricia Rafferty
Service Information
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4G 3A8
(416)-487-4523
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anselm's Parish
1 MacNaughton Road
View Map
Obituary

BADALI, JOHN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Peter Badali, at the age of 80, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital with his wife and children at his side. He was a loving husband for 58 years to his wife, Pauline, a nurturing father to his children, Mark (Nancy), Margaret Ann (Brux), John (Tanya) and Michael (Michelle). John was a doting grandfather to his 11 grandchildren; Tom, Alex, John, Robert, Sabrina, Julianna, Katherine, Bridget, Jack, Paige, Ben (Cameron and Gavin) and a dear brother of Marian (Edward) and Mary Margaret (predeceased). The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19th. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anselm's Parish, 1 MacNaughton Road, on Wednesday, November 20th at 10:00 a.m. Special thanks to the nurses of D5 and the ICU at Sunnybrook Hospital for their tender care. In lieu of flowers, the Family wishes donations to be made to Parkinson Canada and Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2019
