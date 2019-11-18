BADALI, JOHN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Peter Badali, at the age of 80, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital with his wife and children at his side. He was a loving husband for 58 years to his wife, Pauline, a nurturing father to his children, Mark (Nancy), Margaret Ann (Brux), John (Tanya) and Michael (Michelle). John was a doting grandfather to his 11 grandchildren; Tom, Alex, John, Robert, Sabrina, Julianna, Katherine, Bridget, Jack, Paige, Ben (Cameron and Gavin) and a dear brother of Marian (Edward) and Mary Margaret (predeceased). The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19th. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anselm's Parish, 1 MacNaughton Road, on Wednesday, November 20th at 10:00 a.m. Special thanks to the nurses of D5 and the ICU at Sunnybrook Hospital for their tender care. In lieu of flowers, the Family wishes donations to be made to Parkinson Canada and Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2019