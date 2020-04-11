|
|
LOVE, JOHN BALLANTINE 1929-2020 Retired Architect Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. World traveller, photographer, former co-captain with the late Dr. Bruce Waldie, of the sloop Basie, lover of jazz, the arts, good food, good wine, and good friends. Born in Toronto, Ontario, in 1929, passed away on April 1, 2020, of pneumonia, at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto. Beloved husband of Kathleen, John is survived by his sons, David and his wife Shanmarie, Mark and his wife Debbie, and Paul, as well as stepdaughters, Jain Parish and her partner Rod, and Rebecca Parish. Loving grandfather of Emma Murray and her husband Kyle, Sarah Love, David Collie and Cheryl Collie. Great-grandfather of Nathan, Sierra, Jax and Vienna. John was predeceased by his parents, Robert Charles Love and Mabel Irving Love (nee Ballantine), and his brother Thomas Ballantine Love. John received his Bachelor of Architecture Degree from the University of Toronto in 1953. After work with two major Toronto architectural firms, John went into private practice in Brampton, Ontario, where he designed many commercial, industrial, and residential projects. In the 1970s, John joined Internorth Construction, a design-build firm in Mississauga, and in 1996, he retired as a partner and Vice President of Sales and Design. John and his beloved Kay spent their retirement years as active sailors, travellers and followers of the arts. Private arrangements for cremation have been made, with burial to follow in the family plot at Park Lawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either Doctors Without Borders or effect:hope would be appreciated by the family. Expressions of sympathy are welcome at Ward Funeral Home Book of Memories www.wardfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020