Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John BELL. View Sign

BELL, John Passed away with dignity and courage on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital, in his 80th year, with his family at his side. John was the loving husband of Virginia (nee Trudell) for 53 years, cherished father of Julia and Joseph (Erin), and proud Papa to Conor. Predeceased by his grandson Raymond John. Beloved brother to Patricia (Malcolm) and Brian (Gillian) predeceased by his older brothers Eugene and Joseph. After emigrating from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, John began a 50-year career in horse racing under the guidance of his future father-in-law, Albert Trudell. John enjoyed success as both a jockey and agent and made many good friends at Woodbine, Greenwood and Fort Erie Racetracks. Although an avid gardener, Newcastle United fan and fisherman (who never told any tales), John is best described, and will be fondly remembered, as a family man. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at



BELL, John Passed away with dignity and courage on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital, in his 80th year, with his family at his side. John was the loving husband of Virginia (nee Trudell) for 53 years, cherished father of Julia and Joseph (Erin), and proud Papa to Conor. Predeceased by his grandson Raymond John. Beloved brother to Patricia (Malcolm) and Brian (Gillian) predeceased by his older brothers Eugene and Joseph. After emigrating from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, John began a 50-year career in horse racing under the guidance of his future father-in-law, Albert Trudell. John enjoyed success as both a jockey and agent and made many good friends at Woodbine, Greenwood and Fort Erie Racetracks. Although an avid gardener, Newcastle United fan and fisherman (who never told any tales), John is best described, and will be fondly remembered, as a family man. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel

2058 Kipling Ave

Etobicoke , ON M9W4J9

(416) 745-7555 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close