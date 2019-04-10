BELL, John Passed away with dignity and courage on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital, in his 80th year, with his family at his side. John was the loving husband of Virginia (nee Trudell) for 53 years, cherished father of Julia and Joseph (Erin), and proud Papa to Conor. Predeceased by his grandson Raymond John. Beloved brother to Patricia (Malcolm) and Brian (Gillian) predeceased by his older brothers Eugene and Joseph. After emigrating from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, John began a 50-year career in horse racing under the guidance of his future father-in-law, Albert Trudell. John enjoyed success as both a jockey and agent and made many good friends at Woodbine, Greenwood and Fort Erie Racetracks. Although an avid gardener, Newcastle United fan and fisherman (who never told any tales), John is best described, and will be fondly remembered, as a family man. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John BELL.
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019