Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BENNETT FITZPATRICK. View Sign Obituary

FITZPATRICK, JOHN BENNETT November 22, 1930 - June 30, 2019 John was born in Windsor, Nova Scotia, the only son of Tom and Minnie, brother of Colleen and Pat. After moving to Toronto, he became an active member of Local 3589 of the United Steelworkers. Using his talent and energy in the service of his fellow workers, he quickly became a leader. Joining the staff of the Steelworkers in 1963, he rose through the ranks to become area supervisor for the Toronto and Barrie Areas from 1966 until he retired in 1995. In these years, he bargained hundreds of collective agreements and fought arbitration and compensation cases for hundreds of members. In addition, he was involved with many community organizations such as the United Way and Villa Colombo. He helped develop programs which helped new Canadians attain their citizenship. For these contributions to the city, he was awarded The Civic Award Of Merit by the City of Toronto in 1993. But of all the projects he was involved with, he is most proud of the John Fitzpatrick Steelworkers Housing Co-operative and Steel Kids Child Care Center. This Co-op symbolizes his lifelong concern for the lives of working people. John was known for his love of gardening, his sense of humour\ and his loyalty. He is survived and sorely missed by his wife, Lynne; his step-children, Marilyn, Rick (Isabel), Cathy and Susan (Bart); his brother-in-law Glenn Ward; his grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Randy and Stewart and his many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. His ashes will be interred in the Fitzpatrick family plot in Windsor, Nova Scotia. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Southlake Hospital Foundation, the S.P.C.A or a charity of your choice.



FITZPATRICK, JOHN BENNETT November 22, 1930 - June 30, 2019 John was born in Windsor, Nova Scotia, the only son of Tom and Minnie, brother of Colleen and Pat. After moving to Toronto, he became an active member of Local 3589 of the United Steelworkers. Using his talent and energy in the service of his fellow workers, he quickly became a leader. Joining the staff of the Steelworkers in 1963, he rose through the ranks to become area supervisor for the Toronto and Barrie Areas from 1966 until he retired in 1995. In these years, he bargained hundreds of collective agreements and fought arbitration and compensation cases for hundreds of members. In addition, he was involved with many community organizations such as the United Way and Villa Colombo. He helped develop programs which helped new Canadians attain their citizenship. For these contributions to the city, he was awarded The Civic Award Of Merit by the City of Toronto in 1993. But of all the projects he was involved with, he is most proud of the John Fitzpatrick Steelworkers Housing Co-operative and Steel Kids Child Care Center. This Co-op symbolizes his lifelong concern for the lives of working people. John was known for his love of gardening, his sense of humour\ and his loyalty. He is survived and sorely missed by his wife, Lynne; his step-children, Marilyn, Rick (Isabel), Cathy and Susan (Bart); his brother-in-law Glenn Ward; his grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Randy and Stewart and his many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. His ashes will be interred in the Fitzpatrick family plot in Windsor, Nova Scotia. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Southlake Hospital Foundation, the S.P.C.A or a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close