TAYLOR, John Bennett On June 2, 2019, aged 95. Born in Portsmouth England, formerly of Thunder Bay, and Scarborough, John lived independently until his final six months at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre; appreciated by staff and residents for his kindness and humour. Book lover, polymath, tinkerer, woodcarver, he remained curious to the end. Predeceased by wife Joan and daughter Julia, John will be greatly missed by daughter Laura(lyn), grandson Gavin and wife Devon, great-grandchildren Taran and Aurora, and son-in-law Wayne. No funeral: donations to Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019