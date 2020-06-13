DOOLEY, John Bernard John Dooley passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on June 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his loving wife, Teresa, beloved father of John, Geraldine, Aileen and Lorraine. Adored grandfather of Owen, Aneurin, Cian, Ronan, Isla and Tess. Sadly missed by sons and daughter-in-law Kelly, Hugh, Paul and Ken as well as cherished nieces, nephews and friends. Born in Naas, Ireland on April 16, 1929, John immigrated to Toronto with his beloved Teresa in 1957. A sharp-witted story teller, devoted family man and faithful fan of the Blue Jays and Maple Leafs, John was much loved for his kindness, compassion and generosity. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.



