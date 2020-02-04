|
BERRYS, JOHN 1926 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of John Berrys, who passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, at Cummer Lodge, Toronto. Devoted husband of Sherrill (nee Dectar). Loving father and father-in-law of Stephanie and Jeff, Andrea and Richard and Marilyn and Paul. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Dylan, Joshua, Meredith, Jemma, Lauren, Ryleigh and Jordan. Cherished cousin to Heinz and Gertie Berrys and Kamala and Lea Ledermann. Devoted family man. Treasured friend. Pioneer of the fiberglass industry. Classic car enthusiast. Lover of animals, travel and sunny beach days. At Temple Har Zion, 7360 Bayview Avenue, Thornhill, for service on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Temple Har Zion section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. For shiva details, please visit www.benjamins.ca. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders 1-800-982-7903, Temple Har Zion 905-889-2252, or the Alzheimer Society of Canada 1-800-616-8816.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020