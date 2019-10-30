BETHUNE, JOHN "JACK" Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Diane (nee Hester) for 60 years. Loving father of Cheryl Sutherland (Dave), Darcy Reid (Bob) and John Bethune (Dawn). Cherished grandfather of Katie (Ryan), John (Elizabeth), Michelle (Phil), Adam (Megan), Shane, Jordan, Bobby, Charlette (Josh), Jason (Tineke), Terry, and Emanuel and great-grandfather of Mason, Brooklyn, Lillian, Zachary, Leah, Ryan, Shane, Olivia, Triden, Haley, Emily and Jack. Dear brother of the late Brian and the late Joseph. Friends are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E., Cobourg on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. and on Friday, November 1st, from noon - 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 pm. Interment in Cobourg Union Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Northumberland United Way. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019