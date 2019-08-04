BLAKE, JOHN BILESKI WWII Veteran, RCAF Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, September 26, 1926. Left peacefully, with family at his side, on July 27, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital, Veterans Wing. Served with RAF 99 Squadron in India, Bengal, Ceylon and the Cocos Islands. Employed by Canadian National Railway for 35 years. At the same time, he started and successfully grew his own golf accessory business. Predeceased by Jeannie, his beloved wife of 49 years, six brothers and three sisters. Absolutely wonderful Dad to Kim (Candice), Gary, Janice (Gord) and John. Cherished grandfather of Greg, Amanda, Shannon, Nathan, Robin, Blake, Janeva, Richard, Steven and Sarah. Great-grandfather of Noah, Danica, Quinton, Cameron and Eva. He will be sorely missed, but always remembered for his love of family and strong work ethic. Friends and family will be received at the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, 77 Randall Drive, Ajax, at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 7th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Foundation, Veterans Wing, or charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019