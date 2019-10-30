Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BLACKIE. View Sign Service Information Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville , ON L6K 1E1 (905)-844-2600 Obituary

BLACKIE, JOHN Peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in his 85th year. John, beloved husband of Nancy and predeceased by his wife Edith. Loved father of Craig and his wife Ann, Michael and his wife Jillian. Loved Papa of Liam, Annabel, Kyle and Gavin. Dear brother of Ron, James and the late Sue. John had a strong interest in aviation as a teenager and became a mechanical engineer. He ultimately became Vice President of Design and Development Operations at Pratt and Whitney Canada where he had a 33 year career. John was an avid gardener and artist. He was very involved with the Church of the Epiphany Oakville and was awarded the Order of Niagara in 2018 by the Anglican Diocese of Niagara. Visiting will take place November 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. West (one block east of Kerr St.). The funeral will be held November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, Oakville.

