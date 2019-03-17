Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BORRACCIA. View Sign

BORRACCIA, JOHN Came to his final rest on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Trillium Hospital, Mississauga, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Loving son of the late Luigi and Mary Borraccia. Beloved brother of Joe (Mirjana) and Salvador (Patricia). Cherished uncle of Julian, Mark, Jacinta Quickert (Peter), Paul and Michael (Samantha). He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched. Friends are asked to meet directly at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Road, Etobicoke, on Monday for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Trillium Health Partners Foundation or Sunnybrook Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2019

