FELTIS, JOHN BRADFORD Peacefully passed away, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 90, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Eleanor, devoted father to John and Russell, loving grandfather to David, Elise, Kathryn, Brittani and Stevie, loving father in-law to Beverley and Georgia. He will be forever loved and missed. A celebration of life will be planned in the coming months and family and friends will be notified.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019