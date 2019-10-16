Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Brian MACRORY. View Sign Service Information Ridley Funeral Home 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3 (416)-259-3705 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Ridley Funeral Home 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ridley Funeral Home 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3 View Map Funeral Mass 3:00 PM St. Leo's Catholic Church 227 Royal York Rd.) View Map Obituary

MACRORY, John Brian Brian MacRory, of Toronto, Ontario, born in Omagh, County Tyrone, Ireland, passed peacefully on October 12, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Dearly beloved husband of Patricia, loving father of Michael, Brian and Kevin and father-in law to Kristina and Melinda, cherished grandfather of Liam, dear brother of Eamon (deceased), sister Finola and her husband Mike, and sister Maeve and her husband Joe. Brian will be dearly missed by his loving nieces and nephews, extended family and his lifelong friends. Brian spent 35 years as a school teacher in Toronto, where he is fondly remembered by students and faculty for his outstanding sense of humour and dedication to coaching. He was best known for his storytelling, love of literature, his quick wit and passion for sports. He devoted his life to his family, and his happiest days were spent at hockey rinks and lacrosse fields. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 17th, at Ridley Funeral Home (3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3), 416-259-3705. A Mass will be held on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church (227 Royal York Rd.). Cremation will follow. One final message from Dad: "In lieu of flowers, VOTE LIBERAL!

