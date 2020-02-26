|
NELSON, JOHN "JOHNNY" BROOKES March 25, 1939 - February 20, 2020 John was born in Montreal and raised in Hudson, where he had an idyllic childhood, the stories of which have become family lore. He lived most of his life in Toronto where he spent 25 years teaching at Vaughan Road Collegiate. He traveled widely to connect, laugh in different languages and stargaze or spontaneously drove to Hudson or Van Kleek Hill in the middle of the night. He was a defender of the underdog, bushwhacker, surveyor, engineer, musician, visionary, regaler of tales, teller of bad jokes, car mileage tracker, philosopher, swimmer, champion belcher, man of heartfelt laughs - loudest when he was laughing at himself. His legacy of helping others stood true until his final breath. He was a true friend, a good neighbour, a lover, a husband, brother, son, father and grandfather. Celebrated, loved and sorely missed by daughters Bethany and Kimberley (Samuel), grandchildren Thomas, Marilla, and David, great-grandson, Theodore, and sisters Brenda and Jennifer. Now reunited in the great quantum realm with his love, Consuelo. In lieu of flowers and service, John wanted us to live life with "Peace and Love". Donations can be made in his name to the ACE Ward/10 North, Mt. Sinai Hospital, Toronto in gratitude for their exceptional nursing and medical care. "I have nothing more of great importance to impart. Night night, kitty-cats."
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2020