BROWN, JOHN April 15, 1927 - March 13, 2019 On March 13, 2019, with his daughter by his side, John slipped away peacefully, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his siblings and ex-wife Rita, he is survived by his children Joanna and Karli (Lisanne) and step -daughter Toni (Tim). Grandchildren Emily, Amanda, Bryan, Geoffrey and numerous nieces and nephews. A loving father, chemist, distinguished professor of Mathematics, loving friend, humourist, woodworker, he enjoyed his solitude and time to work on cryptic crosswords! We hold him in our hearts and keenly feel his presence missed. A private service will be held by the family. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Should you choose to, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre. A special thank you to his doctors and care team for their kindness and help. Condolences can be left at http://www.ridleyfuneralhome.com/obituary.aspx?ObitID=2950
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019