JOHN BRUCE LYONS
LYONS, JOHN BRUCE On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 47 years. John Lyons, beloved husband of Lisa (nee Sabath). Dear father of Kaitlyn and Jakob all of Sutton. Lovingly remembered by his mother Gail Lyons of Sutton and predeceased by his father Frank. Grandson of Bruce Cormack. Dear brother of Jeffrey of Sutton, and Rebecca Butler (T.J.) of Pefferlaw. Loving Uncle of Courtney (Joe), Nicole, Haley, Natalie, Abby, Joel and Clarke and great-uncle of Ava. Son-in-law of Bill and Jean Sabath and brother-in-law of Katie Lemmon (Mark) and Stefan Sabath (Ali). Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends and co-workers. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to either Sick Kids Foundation; www.sickkidsfoundation.com or the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 356, 21 East Street, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0 would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
