Guest Book View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

March 20, 1926 - July 14, 2019

Born in Toronto, adored only son of Charles and Eva (Crummer) Wynne. JB leaves behind his soulmate of 73 years, wife of 67 years, Patricia (O'Day), his four daughters, Kathleen (Jane), Evie Honeyman, Ann (Peter) and Marie Hodgson (Doug), his grandchildren, Amy, Chris, Jessie, Maggie, Katy, Charlotte, Tim, Lizzie, Isaac and Myles and three great-grandchildren, Livie, Claire and Hugh, beloved by each and every one. John grew up in North Toronto, attending John Ross Robertson Public School, Crescent School and graduating from St. Andrew's College School, just as WWII ended. He studied Medicine at University of Toronto and began as a family physician in 1952, where he practiced for 40 years. JB loved life. He was an athlete-boxing, hockey and cricket as a teenager; hockey, golf, curling, tennis, running and walking into the final days of his life. He was a piano player and a photographer. He loved Dave Brubeck, Myles Davis, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. He was a reader. He loved W.O. Mitchell, Dylan Thomas and Henning Mankell. In the early years, he joined the Lions Club and started a "sock hop" for local kids and in the 60's he supported Pat's volunteer work with youth. He got elected to the board of the Ontario Medical Association to work to keep the connection between doctors and their patients in the early days of Medicare. He cared deeply about politics, was a lifelong Liberal and was actively distressed by the rise of right wing populism. But of all the things he loved in his life, there were two that surpassed the rest. The first was Pat. He loved his Bahamian girl completely. The second was cutting through the morning mist on Lake Opeongo in his canoe. The tackle box and the fish were an excuse. JB's family is very grateful to all the nurses and doctors on the stroke floor at Mackenzie Health and to the palliative team. Thank you all for your fine care. If you would like to make a donation in JB's name, he would love you to support the Friends of Algonquin Park or the Mackenzie Health Foundation. We will hold a service in JB's memory in September. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond Hill, ON. March 20, 1926 - July 14, 2019Born in Toronto, adored only son of Charles and Eva (Crummer) Wynne. JB leaves behind his soulmate of 73 years, wife of 67 years, Patricia (O'Day), his four daughters, Kathleen (Jane), Evie Honeyman, Ann (Peter) and Marie Hodgson (Doug), his grandchildren, Amy, Chris, Jessie, Maggie, Katy, Charlotte, Tim, Lizzie, Isaac and Myles and three great-grandchildren, Livie, Claire and Hugh, beloved by each and every one. John grew up in North Toronto, attending John Ross Robertson Public School, Crescent School and graduating from St. Andrew's College School, just as WWII ended. He studied Medicine at University of Toronto and began as a family physician in 1952, where he practiced for 40 years. JB loved life. He was an athlete-boxing, hockey and cricket as a teenager; hockey, golf, curling, tennis, running and walking into the final days of his life. He was a piano player and a photographer. He loved Dave Brubeck, Myles Davis, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. He was a reader. He loved W.O. Mitchell, Dylan Thomas and Henning Mankell. In the early years, he joined the Lions Club and started a "sock hop" for local kids and in the 60's he supported Pat's volunteer work with youth. He got elected to the board of the Ontario Medical Association to work to keep the connection between doctors and their patients in the early days of Medicare. He cared deeply about politics, was a lifelong Liberal and was actively distressed by the rise of right wing populism. But of all the things he loved in his life, there were two that surpassed the rest. The first was Pat. He loved his Bahamian girl completely. The second was cutting through the morning mist on Lake Opeongo in his canoe. The tackle box and the fish were an excuse. JB's family is very grateful to all the nurses and doctors on the stroke floor at Mackenzie Health and to the palliative team. Thank you all for your fine care. If you would like to make a donation in JB's name, he would love you to support the Friends of Algonquin Park or the Mackenzie Health Foundation. We will hold a service in JB's memory in September. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond Hill, ON. Published in the Toronto Star on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close