Service Information Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services 404 Hurontario Street Collingwood , ON L9Y 2M8 (705)-445-4700



GILLIES, C.A.E., JOHN C. Succumbed to Leukemia on August 28, 2019 with his beloved wife of 52 years, Wendy (Crump) Gillies at his side. Survived as well by daughters Tia Hall (late Kevin) of Collingwood and Jory Winter (Chris) of Whistler, BC and son Ian Gillies (Kelsi) of Coquitlam, BC, five darling grandchildren and sisters Mary Margaret Gillies and Danna Fitton (Ron) of Scarborough. John was born in Wheatley, ON and spent his early years there participating in a family business until he and Wendy moved to Toronto where he became the Registrar of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College for a few years and then spent the rest of his working days as the Executive Director of the Ontario Dental Association. In 1975, he was one of the first to be awarded Certified Association Executive status by the Canadian Society of Association Executives and was actively involved with that organization throughout his career. He took particular interest in assisting officers of voluntary associations to become effective leaders and to meet the needs of their members. He was the recipient of a number of awards and honours for this. John was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed much time in the woods and on the water with his children as well as lifelong friends. He and Wendy spent many summer hours on Georgian Bay, first on their boat, the Tianjor and for the past 20 summers at their treasured family cottage on Moon Island. John led his family to follow his father Dan's passion for the family's Scottish heritage by participating as Lifetime Member and Guardian of the Clan MacPherson Association. He was active in the leadership of the association, serving as Canadian Branch Chairman for several years. Proudly maintaining lifelong friendships that were started by Dan, John fondly hosted Clan Chief Cluny and his partner Hillary at many events, including weekends at the Cottage. A highlight for John was carrying his father's cromag as he led the Clan's march to open the Highland Games in Newtonmore, Scotland. John was very much a family man, enjoying special relationships with each of his grandchildren, whether local or on the other side of the country, and all family members knew they could always count on "Big John" to be the voice of reason and provide sound advice, whether or not it was wanted. His larger-than-life presence and sharp wit will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be visitation at Chatterson Funeral Home, 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood (705-445-4700), from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5th and a funeral service at Trinity United Church, 140 Maple Street, on Friday, September 6th, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception in the church hall to follow. Interment in Erie Cemetery, Wheatley at a later date. Donations made to HGT-Hospice Campbell House, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated by the family. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

