John Cameron HENDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSON, John Cameron Passed away peacefully, at Seven Oaks Long Term Care Home, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 89. Predeceased by his parents, John Hedley Henderson and Jean Henderson, his loving wife Agnes Henderson and brothers, Thomas Colville, Edward Murray and William Currie. Survived and fondly remembered by his nieces, Shelley Henderson and Lynda Henderson Lewis, and great-niece and nephew, Cam Baskey and Keely Campbell. John, will be remembered as an avid golfer, curler and outdoorsman. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W. (905-721-1234). Donations may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved