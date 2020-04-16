HENDERSON, John Cameron Passed away peacefully, at Seven Oaks Long Term Care Home, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 89. Predeceased by his parents, John Hedley Henderson and Jean Henderson, his loving wife Agnes Henderson and brothers, Thomas Colville, Edward Murray and William Currie. Survived and fondly remembered by his nieces, Shelley Henderson and Lynda Henderson Lewis, and great-niece and nephew, Cam Baskey and Keely Campbell. John, will be remembered as an avid golfer, curler and outdoorsman. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W. (905-721-1234). Donations may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.