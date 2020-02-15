|
|
CARSON, JOHN It is with sadness that we announce the passing of John Thomas Carson (born February 26, 1934) after a courageous battle with cancer on February 10, 2020, at the Hastings Manor. Retired from CN Rail. Predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Carson. Son of the late George and Kathleen Carson. Brother of the late Bill (Fannie) Carson and Shirley Adamczyk (Walter). Dear father of Donna Bellwood (Bob). Much loved Grandpa to Cassandra and Todd Bellwood (Amy-Lee). Fondly remembered by great-grandsons Nickolas and Brandon Bellwood. Uncle to Paul (Judy), Bruce (Tammy) and Tina Carson. Friend to John Allison (Barb), Bruno Degenova, Norm Crawford and Dorothy Newson. John always spoiled everyone around him with his time and gifts. He loved playing euchre with friends. He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan but enjoyed a good Blue Jays game given the opportunity. He travelled the world, seeing penguins in Antarctica and polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba. He could never turn down a piece of pie, a big steak or a BLT. Special thanks to the staff at the Hastings Manor for their care and compassion. As per John's wishes, a private burial has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to BGH Oncology (Dr. MacIntosh Cancer Clinic) would be appreciated by the family. Please make cheque's payable to BGH Foundation. Dad, Grandpa, Friend - there are so many words. You are so loved and missed. A Father and Grandfather's love is forever, imprinted on all of our hearts. Arrangements entrusted to BURKE FUNERAL HOME (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville. Online condolences burkefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020