CASEY, JOHN With profound sadness and a heavy heart, the Casey family announces the passing of John W. Casey. Born May 22, 1935, in Saint John, NB, died June 30, 2019, Collingwod, ON. Son of Norman and Muriel Casey. John was the soul mate and longtime partner of Wilda Alford. Former husband and lifelong friend of Judy. He was an incredible father to Mike (Caroline) and Kellie (Erik). He was a proud and inspirational Gumpa to Chloe, Shayne, Larkin, Riley and Brodie. He loved his 5 grandchildren deeply and was forever fascinated with their lives and accomplishments. He had a very close and enduring bond with brother Ron (Angela) and sister Lorna (Tom). He was a caring uncle to Sue, Bob, Bill, Chris and Sarah. John will be deeply missed by all. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral or memorial service. Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019

