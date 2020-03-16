Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CHAPPELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN CHAPPELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN CHAPPELL Obituary
CHAPPELL, JOHN Peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Waterford Long Term Care in Oakville, at the age of 77. Survived by his wife Katherine; children Julie, Laurie, Ryan and April; his three grandchildren Zachary, Jacob and Adeline; and by his sister Janet. The family will receive visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton, (905) 878-2669, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon from the funeral home chapel. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -