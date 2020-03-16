|
CHAPPELL, JOHN Peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Waterford Long Term Care in Oakville, at the age of 77. Survived by his wife Katherine; children Julie, Laurie, Ryan and April; his three grandchildren Zachary, Jacob and Adeline; and by his sister Janet. The family will receive visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton, (905) 878-2669, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon from the funeral home chapel. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020