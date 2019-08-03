BARNES, JOHN CHARLES (1930-2019) It is with great sadness that the family of John Charles Barnes announces that he departed from this life to meet His Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. John was in his 89th year of life, from Toronto, previously from Montreal. Beloved husband of Joan Currie. Predeceased by Wilda, his wife of 52 years. He will be sadly missed by his four loving children: Cheryl, Charles, Karin and Tana, and their spouses; his ten grandchildren, his eight great-grandchildren, and his only brother Don and family. He will also be missed by Joan's children: David and Jackie, and their families. He served his communities well as a member of The Kiwanis Clubs of Montreal and Toronto. A gentleman to the very end, John lived life to the fullest, always enjoyed sharing a laugh, and was gracious, kind, compassionate and loving. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th. Service to be held Wednesday, August 7th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Bloor Street Church, 227 Bloor Street East. If desired, donations to The Toronto Kiwanis Boys and Girls Clubs, 101 Spruce Street, Toronto M5A 2J3 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019