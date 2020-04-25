HILDITCH, JOHN CHARLES Peacefully in his sleep, on April 19, 2020, John Charles Hilditch received his angel wings. John was married to the love of his life, Mary Beth, for the better part of fifty years. John was the devoted and adoring father to Tracy Armatage (Patrick) and Jonathan Hilditch (Megan). John was a proud grandfather who found joy and love in his grandchildren Walker, Tynan, Payton, Lily and Finn. John will be missed by his cousin Michael, brother-in-law Tim plus his many nieces and nephews. John was born November 29, 1945 in Clarkson, Ontario and was the son of the late Fred and Lillian Hilditch. He will be greatly missed by his brother Fred (Dianne). His cottage on Gibson Lake was John's happy place and he was lucky enough to have one last visit to stand on his deck with the breeze in his hair the day before moving on from this world. John was a proud man who lived large and was known for his big smile, welcoming nature and willingness to help others. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hospital for Sick Children which held a special spot in John's heart. A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Gibson Lake in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store