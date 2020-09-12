1/
John Charles "Jack" JUNKIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUNKIN, John Charles "Jack" May 21, 1928 - September 3, 2020 Peacefully, at his residence, with his family by his side on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Leone. Loving father of Mardi (Alan Gregory McLachlan) and Bill (Barb). Dear Papa of Annika (Duncan Heywood), Lauren (Michael Palumbo) and Sarah (Elliot Hepworth). Brother of Marion. Predeceased by his brother Ted and his sister Helen Anderson. Surviving are his brother-in-law Doug Gibbs (June) and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his loving caregivers at Amica Bayview Gardens, his home for the past ten years. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, at Goulding, south of Steeles), from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held following the visitation at 2 p.m., in the chapel. Private Urn Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre -Odette Cancer Centre or the Freeman Centre for Palliative Care - North York General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at www.rskane.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved