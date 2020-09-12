JUNKIN, John Charles "Jack" May 21, 1928 - September 3, 2020 Peacefully, at his residence, with his family by his side on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Leone. Loving father of Mardi (Alan Gregory McLachlan) and Bill (Barb). Dear Papa of Annika (Duncan Heywood), Lauren (Michael Palumbo) and Sarah (Elliot Hepworth). Brother of Marion. Predeceased by his brother Ted and his sister Helen Anderson. Surviving are his brother-in-law Doug Gibbs (June) and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his loving caregivers at Amica Bayview Gardens, his home for the past ten years. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, at Goulding, south of Steeles), from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held following the visitation at 2 p.m., in the chapel. Private Urn Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre -Odette Cancer Centre or the Freeman Centre for Palliative Care - North York General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at www.rskane.ca