MURPHY, JOHN CHARLES Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 85. John, beloved husband of the late Mary (2001). Loving father of Jonathan (Mary-Ann) and Jennifer (Barry). Grandpa will be fondly remembered by Justin and Holly Fediash. Cherished son of the late Louis and Elsie Murphy. Dear brother of Gail, Larry and the late Louis and Lorraine. John will be sadly missed by all family members and friends. John was a proud and loyal employee of the City of Toronto (City Homes). Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 10 a.m., until the time of the Service in our Chapel at 11 a,m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.

