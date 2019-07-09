MURRAY, JOHN CHARLES 1943 – 2019 Born, raised and educated in PEI, lived, worked and passed away in Toronto, Ontario. Son of Frederick and Lucretia (nee Mulligan) Murray. Charlie was married to the love of his life, Audrey (nee Luttrell) for 54 years. He was the proud father of two sons, Gordon (Sue) and Trevor (Suzanne), both of whom followed in his footsteps in the trade. He was always "Papa" to his five grandchildren, Graeme, Logan, Liam, Sarah and Gabriel, whom all love him very much. He is survived by his sister Bernadette (Urbie) and was predeceased by sisters, Gladys (Amiel), Mabel (Don) and brothers Eugene (Josie), Louis (Canadian Army, Germany), Robert (Lucy) and Gregory. He retired as an honorary member of The International Union of Elevator Constructors, Local 50 where he was Business Representative for 17 years. He promoted his trade and served his members with pride. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Parish, 2234 Ellesmere Rd. (east of Markham Rd.). Reception to follow at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., following the Funeral Mass. If desired, donations to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family. Cremation to follow. Rest in peace, you were a remarkable man, you earned it.

