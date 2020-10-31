OLLIFF, John Charles July 22, 1925 - October 19, 2020 John Charles "Charlie" Olliff of Brampton, Ontario, passed peacefully, at Grove Park Home in Barrie, Ontario. He was predeceased by Shirley Mason-Olliff and is survived by Dorothy (Dot) Nethercut-Olliff. Charlie was a loving husband, father-figure, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is fondly remembered, loved, and missed by the Olliff, Mason, Theeuwen, Nethercut and Campeau families. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude, to the wonderful staff of Grove Park Home for their compassion and care. An interment will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store