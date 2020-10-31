1/1
John Charles OLLIFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLLIFF, John Charles July 22, 1925 - October 19, 2020 John Charles "Charlie" Olliff of Brampton, Ontario, passed peacefully, at Grove Park Home in Barrie, Ontario. He was predeceased by Shirley Mason-Olliff and is survived by Dorothy (Dot) Nethercut-Olliff. Charlie was a loving husband, father-figure, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is fondly remembered, loved, and missed by the Olliff, Mason, Theeuwen, Nethercut and Campeau families. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude, to the wonderful staff of Grove Park Home for their compassion and care. An interment will take place at a later date. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved