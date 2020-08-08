JOHN CHARLTON

CHARLTON, JOHN November 6, 1940 - August 4, 2020 My sweet Jack has passed peacefully and gently from the chaotic labyrinth of confusion into calm and clarity. Left to celebrate his life and memory, I am Judy, his wife of 56 years. Always the consummate gentleman, Jack lived with grace, charm, and dignity, exuding kindness, a warm sense of humour, unbounded curiosity, and love. Born in St. Thomas, Ontario, he obtained his B.A. from the University of Waterloo followed by his M.Ed. from the University of Toronto. His career as a Teacher, Vice-Principal, and Principal, spanned 33 years with the Scarborough Board of Education. Jack, the only son of Fay and Jack Charlton (predeceased) was a loving son, and leaves behind many cousins in the St. Thomas area where he spent many happy years in his childhood. As his companion of many years on our memorable journey together, his ultimate enduring legacy is his unwavering love accompanied by his warm smile. He leaves a huge emptiness within me and a hole in my heart. In keeping with Jack's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of this, please take time with family and friends or associates who worked with Jack, or were touched by his indomitable spirit - to remember and celebrate him over a glass of wine and an excellent meal. Raise a toast to a fine man, a gentle soul, a life well lived. A beautiful person has left us.



