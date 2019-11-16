CHAU, JOHN Dr. Chau passed away in his sleep on October 23, 2019. He was 87, a resident of Hazelton Place, where he made many friends, enjoyed the activities and was appreciative of the caring staff. He was born in Hong Kong but spent most of his formative years in Sydney, Australia. He obtained a B.Ed in Toronto, B.Sc and M.Sc in Sydney and Ph.D in UK. He was an accomplished researcher and dedicated professor in physical chemistry and worked in Australia, USA, UK, Bangkok, Toronto, Halifax and Subury. He was also modest and unassuming and had a passion for travel. He will be missed dearly by his wife Vera, his brother and many nieces and nephews living in Hong Kong and Sydney. A memorial gathering will be held for John on Sunday, November 17th at 2 p.m. in the St. George Lounge, Hazelton Place Retirement Residence, 111 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON M5R 3J8, for all his friends and relatives.

