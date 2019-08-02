John (Ivan) CHRISTOFF

Service Information
The Simple Alternatives Funeral Centres
275 Lesmill Road
North York, ON
M3B 2V1
(416)-441-1580
Obituary

CHRISTOFF, John (Ivan) Peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 in his 92nd year. Sadly missed by his wife Jane (nee Yeats). Loving father to Joanne (Peter), James (Lori - predeceased), Jordan (Linda) and John (Debra). Grandfather to Dave (Trish), Christopher (Ariana) and Dan (Heather). Great-grandfather to Jayden, Jace, Christopher, Jax and Vincent. Predeceased by his brothers George and Vas. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A short memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, 1 p.m. at The Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Rd., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2019
