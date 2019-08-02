CHRISTOFF, John (Ivan) Peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 in his 92nd year. Sadly missed by his wife Jane (nee Yeats). Loving father to Joanne (Peter), James (Lori - predeceased), Jordan (Linda) and John (Debra). Grandfather to Dave (Trish), Christopher (Ariana) and Dan (Heather). Great-grandfather to Jayden, Jace, Christopher, Jax and Vincent. Predeceased by his brothers George and Vas. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A short memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, 1 p.m. at The Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Rd., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2019