FORHAN, John Christopher (Chris) September 18, 1942 - March 4, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Christopher Forhan. Chris passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. He is survived and will be forever loved by his wife Dianne, his sons Ben (wife Karly) and Paul, his brothers Paul, Jerry (predeceased), Stephen, sister Mary and his two grandsons. Online condolences may be offered at www.KearneyFS.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019