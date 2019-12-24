CLANCY, JOHN "PAT" Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in his 85th year. Loving husband of the late Mary Agnes. Devoted father of Patrick (Caroline), Kevin (Christie) and Maura (David). Proud Grandpa of Michael (Julie), Patrick (Justine), Katie (Adam), Andrew and Natasha (Kyle). Great-Grandpa of Felix, Chloe, Claire, Isobel, James, Finnegan and Oliver. Survived by his sister Marlene Trace (the late David Trace). He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thanks to all the staff on 4E at Lakeridge Health, Ajax. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at The McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Saturday, December 28th, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 1148 Finch Ave., Pickering, ON at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Christ the King Cemetery in Markham ON to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

