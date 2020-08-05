1/1
JOHN CLIFFORD BURNS
BURNS, JOHN CLIFFORD John passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in Bobcaygeon, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 69. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, who all enjoyed his sense of humour and many stories. John loved camping, fishing, dancing and plaid. He was retired from IBM but took most pride in being a loving family man. He is loved and missed by his wife Maggie and by his children Jared (Patricia), Jessica Leamen (Jeff) and Emily Rattray (Greg). Loving Grandpa/Pop-Pop to Samantha (Chris), Emma, Abby, Jordan, Greyson, and Livia. He will also be missed by his brother Bob (Sue), sister Dorothy LeBlanc (Roger), brother-in-law Rod Beaton (Ginny), and was a fun-loving Uncle Johnny to his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Ike and Evelyn Burns, brother Tom (Joey), friend and mother-in law Helen Beaton (Don). As a thank you for the many years of support from the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, the family would appreciate donations in John's name. Donations and condolences may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. The family is planning a celebration of John's life to be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
