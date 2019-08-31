COATES, FSC, JOHN Passed away peacefully at Providence Healthcare on August 27, 2019, in his 106th year. John was the son of the late Francis Coates and Elizabeth Thompson of Leeds, England. He is survived by his sister Frances Grell in Edmonton. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph, Arthur, Philip, David and Stephen. Brother John was a member of the Brothers of the Christian Schools for 89 years. He taught in high schools from Quebec City to London, Ontario. He also worked in Buffalo, NY and Malta. During retirement, he spent a few years in volunteering and later retired to La Salle Manor, Loretto Abbey and Providence Healthcare. He wished that his remains be donated to science. There will be a memorial Mass at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Toronto, on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel followed by lunch. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Thornhill, Ontario, on a later date.

