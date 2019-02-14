Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN COFFEY. View Sign

COFFEY, JOHN John Coffey, known to many friends as "JC" passed away in the early hours of February 12, 2019, just a few weeks after his 80th birthday. John was born in Wallasey, England and immigrated to Canada in 1966 where he established and ran a successful custom printing business. John will be lovingly remembered by Mary, his wife of 43 years, by his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Joan, their family Iain (Eva) and their children (Michael, Matthew and Brynley), also niece Heather and brother Phil and family in England, sister-in-law Sheena and her husband Niall, nephews Keith and Euan in Scotland. Uncle John will be sadly missed. John will also be fondly remembered by his many friends at York Downs Golf and Country Club where he passionately enjoyed playing. There will be no formal service but a Celebration of John's Life will be held in the Spring. John developed symptoms of Alzheimer's about nine years ago which gradually worsened over the ensuing years. Our thanks go out to the wonderful staff at Union Villa Long Term Care Facility in Unionville with special thanks to his caregiver Tyrone. Memorial donations in memory of John can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019

