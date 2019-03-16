MADILL, JOHN COLEMAN Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Merle Madill. Dear father of David (2016). Cherished grandfather of Devon Madill (Andrew Frost) and Colin Madill. Dear father-in-law of Kathleen Ladelpha. John will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to Ontario Track 3 Ski Association (www.track3.org) would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019