JOHN "GREG" CONNOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNOR, JOHN "GREG" 1948 - 2020 Greg Connor, a career firefighter, proud father of three and loving husband to Sue Connor (nee Chilton) died peacefully in Orillia, ON, on April 14, 2020. Greg and Sue made their home in Washago, ON and wintered in Bonita Springs, FL. Greg was a renaissance man with a wide variety of talents and skills. Born in Scarborough to Russell and Edna and raised with his older brother David, Greg studied at Ryerson University, where he met and married his first wife, Patricia Lee (nee Alexander), settling in Brampton, ON. Along with Sue, Greg will be dearly missed by his daughters, Jennifer, Kathryn and Danielle and 7 grandchildren, living forever in their hearts. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved