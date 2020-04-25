CONNOR, JOHN "GREG" 1948 - 2020 Greg Connor, a career firefighter, proud father of three and loving husband to Sue Connor (nee Chilton) died peacefully in Orillia, ON, on April 14, 2020. Greg and Sue made their home in Washago, ON and wintered in Bonita Springs, FL. Greg was a renaissance man with a wide variety of talents and skills. Born in Scarborough to Russell and Edna and raised with his older brother David, Greg studied at Ryerson University, where he met and married his first wife, Patricia Lee (nee Alexander), settling in Brampton, ON. Along with Sue, Greg will be dearly missed by his daughters, Jennifer, Kathryn and Danielle and 7 grandchildren, living forever in their hearts. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date.

