Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN "CRAIG" COOPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN "CRAIG" COOPER Obituary
COOPER, JOHN "CRAIG" Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Lillian. Loving father of David (Savannah) and Corey (Erin). Proud Pappi of Cash, Remy, Noah, Keira, Aliya and Theodore. Craig will be fondly remembered by his brother Malcolm (Gerard), mother-in-law Anna, as well as many extended family members and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, (905-632-3333), on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, 2261 Parkway Drive, Burlington, on Saturday, February 22nd, at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada, in memory of Craig Cooper, would be greatly appreciated. Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Joseph Brant hospital for their amazing support and help through our difficult time. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -