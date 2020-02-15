|
COOPER, JOHN "CRAIG" Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Lillian. Loving father of David (Savannah) and Corey (Erin). Proud Pappi of Cash, Remy, Noah, Keira, Aliya and Theodore. Craig will be fondly remembered by his brother Malcolm (Gerard), mother-in-law Anna, as well as many extended family members and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, (905-632-3333), on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, 2261 Parkway Drive, Burlington, on Saturday, February 22nd, at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada, in memory of Craig Cooper, would be greatly appreciated. Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Joseph Brant hospital for their amazing support and help through our difficult time. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020