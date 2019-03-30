Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN CORVESE. View Sign

CORVESE, JOHN Husband. Grandfather. Father. Poet. After a wonderful life filled with family, poetry and worldly travels, John Corvese departed us on March 28, 2019, surrounded by his daughters, Jennifer (Rory) and Suzanne (Kent Aessie) and the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Marina. During his 79 years, John loved a good WWII book, travelling throughout Europe and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren, Evan, Sydney and Zoe. To celebrate his life, a reception will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. at Tyandaga Golf Course, 1265 Tyandaga Park Dr., Burlington. In lieu of flowers or a donation, we would prefer you simply spend quality time this Easter long weekend with your family and friends.

