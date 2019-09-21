Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. SAHLAS. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

SAHLAS, John D. Peacefully, at home in his wife's arms, on September 17, 2019. Born in Greece in 1936, he lost his mother at the age of two and his father at the age of seventeen. With his studies and aspirations upended, he immigrated to Canada in 1954, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax and settling in Owen Sound. He began to work in restaurants, learning all aspects of the trade in Toronto. Over several years he selflessly assisted family members in also finding a better life in Canada. Through hard work, determination and an engaging personality, he succeeded in becoming a restaurateur himself, owning and operating several establishments from Toronto's financial core to the city's suburbs and beyond. Intellectually curious, he kept reading and learning all his life, and became engaged as a community leader in the prime of his working years. Above all, he provided for his family, including his beloved wife of fifty-two years, and their two sons and daughter. He instilled in his home the values of faith, love, respect, responsibility and honour and the importance of family cohesion, education and good citizenship. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sister and extended family in Canada, the United States and Greece. Visitation at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Sunday, September 22nd, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Trisagion Prayers at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 136 Sorauren Ave., Toronto, on Monday, September 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. John's Dixie Cemetery, Mississauga.



